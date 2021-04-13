Maiden & Spell è ora disponibile per Nintendo SwitchChiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunqueCovid-19, 9.789 nuovi casi e 358 vittime : In arrivo 4,2 mln dosi tra ...D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?

Ÿnsect accelerates its international expansion with the acquisition of Dutch AgTech business Protifarm | as it scales into the market for human food ingredients made from insects

The integration announces growth in Ÿnsect mealworm production capacity with two mealworms species now ...

The integration announces growth in Ÿnsect mealworm production capacity with two mealworms species now in its portfolio PARIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Ÿnsect, the world leader in natural insect protein, has acquired Protifarm, the global leader in mealworm ingredients for human food applications. Their joint offering will accelerate manufacturing capabilities with a third production site, as the company move to deliver on its long-term strategy to offer a healthy, sustainable solution to the accelerating consumption of protein. Following the European food Safety Authority deeming mealworms safe for human consumption this January, Ÿnsect is expanding into the ...
