Ÿnsect accelerates its international expansion with the acquisition of Dutch AgTech business Protifarm, as it scales into the market for human food ingredients made from insects (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) The integration announces growth in Ÿnsect mealworm production capacity with two mealworms species now in its portfolio PARIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ÿnsect, the world leader in natural insect protein, has acquired Protifarm, the global leader in mealworm ingredients for human food applications. Their joint offering will accelerate manufacturing capabilities with a third production site, as the company move to deliver on its long-term strategy to offer a healthy, sustainable solution to the accelerating consumption of protein. Following the European food Safety Authority deeming mealworms safe for human consumption this January, Ÿnsect is expanding into the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
