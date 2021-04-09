Copan | putting Covid-19 challenges behind and setting up for the post-pandemic scenario

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) BRESCIA, Italy, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/With an email to the main distributors,group's CEO describes how the ramp-up of-19-related products has been concluded, and how the company is now reorganizing to face. Last Tuesday,partners received an email signed by's CEO Stefania Triva herself. Certainly, it was not the first email they received from the leader in preanalytics last year. Still, this time the communication tried to put a full stop to-related struggles, informing about the accomplishment of 2020 common goals and reorganizing the company and its network for the years to come. "We worked non-stop to expand our production," said Stefania Triva, describing the global actions taken ...