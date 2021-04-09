Knockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per AndroidCiro Priello ha vinto LOL – Chi ride è fuori : 100.000 euro devoluto ...Sabrina Soster ai domiciliari: Adesso lo sfratto esecutivo... ...LG: AGGIORNAMENTI ANDROID ANCORA PER TRE ANNIGTA Online - veicolo in regaloApex Legends: modificatori di playlist mai visti prima nell'evento ...

Copan | putting Covid-19 challenges behind and setting up for the post-pandemic scenario

BRESCIA, Italy, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an email to the main distributors, Copan group's ...

BRESCIA, Italy, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

With an email to the main distributors, Copan group's CEO describes how the ramp-up of Covid-19-related products has been concluded, and how the company is now reorganizing to face post-pandemic challenges. Last Tuesday, Copan partners received an email signed by Copan's CEO Stefania Triva herself. Certainly, it was not the first email they received from the leader in preanalytics last year. Still, this time the communication tried to put a full stop to pandemic-related struggles, informing about the accomplishment of 2020 common goals and reorganizing the company and its network for the years to come. "We worked non-stop to expand our production," said Stefania Triva, describing the global actions taken ...
