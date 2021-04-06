Manchester City Borussia Dortmund 2-1: cronaca e tabellino (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Allo stadio “Etihad” di Manchester, il match valido per i quarti d’andata della Champions League 2020/2021 tra Manchester City e Borussia Dortmund: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live Allo stadio “Etihad” di Manchester, Manchester City e Borussia Dortmund si affrontano nel match valido per i quarti d’andata della Champions League 2020/21. CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA Sintesi Manchester City Borussia Dortmund 2-1 MOVIOLA 90? GOL City – Tornano avanti i padroni di casa! Palla geniale di De Bruyne, che trova sul fondo-sinistra Gundogan. Il tedesco controlla e serve a rimorchio ...Leggi su calcionews24
Champions League calcio - Real Madrid-Liverpool 3-1 nell’andata dei quarti. Manchester City-Dortmund 2-1
Pagelle Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1 : voti e tabellino Champions League 2020/2021
Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund - Foden in gol nel finale : è 2-1 (VIDEO)
LIVE – Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1 - quarti Champions League 2020/2021 (DIRETTA)
Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1, il risultato in diretta LIVECITY - DORTMUND 1 - 1 LIVE 19' De Bruyne (C), 84' Reus (D) MANCHESTER CITY (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva (58' Gabriel Jesus). All. Guardiola BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4 - 3 - 2 -...
Manchester City Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 LIVE: Reus sigla il pariAllo stadio 'Etihad' di Manchester, il match valido per i quarti d'andata della Champions League 2020/2021 tra Manchester City e Borussia Dortmund: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca ...
Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, cronaca e tabellinoManchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, la cronaca. E' inevitabilmente il Manchester City a comandare le operazioni di gioco, la squadra di Pep Guardiola tiene il pallino del gioco ...
Champions League, quarti di finale: i risultati della serataQuesta sera sono scese in campo Real Madrid-Liverpool e Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund: ecco come sono andate le due gare con le vittorie di entrambe le compagini padrone di casa. Champions League, ...
