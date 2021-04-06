Manchester City Borussia Dortmund 2-1 | cronaca e tabellino

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Allo stadio “Etihad” di, il match valido per i quarti d’andata della Champions League 2020/2021 tra: sintesi,, risultato, moviola elive Allo stadio “Etihad” disi affrontano nel match valido per i quarti d’andata della Champions League 2020/21. CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA Sintesi2-1 MOVIOLA 90? GOL– Tornano avanti i padroni di casa! Palla geniale di De Bruyne, che trova sul fondo-sinistra Gundogan. Il tedesco controlla e serve a rimorchio ...

- DORTMUND 1 - 1 LIVE 19' De Bruyne (C), 84' Reus (D)(4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva (58' Gabriel Jesus). All. Guardiola BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4 - 3 - 2 -...Allo stadio 'Etihad' di, il match valido per i quarti d'andata della Champions League 2020/2021 trae Borussia Dortmund: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca ...Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, la cronaca. E' inevitabilmente il Manchester City a comandare le operazioni di gioco, la squadra di Pep Guardiola tiene il pallino del gioco ...Questa sera sono scese in campo Real Madrid-Liverpool e Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund: ecco come sono andate le due gare con le vittorie di entrambe le compagini padrone di casa. Champions League, ...