Three videos ' show Biot copying documents'

ROME, APR 2 - At least Three videos, shot by a hidden camera since March 18, show navy captain Walter ...

ROME, APR 2 - At least Three videos, shot by a hidden camera since March 18, show navy captain Walter Biot taking screenshots of classified documents on the personal computer in his office to be ...
Three videos 'show Biot copying documents'

ROME, APR 2 - At least three videos, shot by a hidden camera since March 18, show navy captain Walter Biot taking screenshots of classified documents on the personal computer in his office to be passed on to Russian ...

Three videos 'show Biot copying documents'

ROME, APR 2 - At least three videos, shot by a hidden camera since March 18, show navy captain Walter Biot taking screenshots of classified documents on the personal computer in his office to be passe ...

