Privacy watchdog fines Fastweb 4.5 mn for telemarketing (Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 2 - Italy's Privacy watchdog on Friday fined Fastweb 4.5 million euros for illicitly handling the personal data of millions of users for telemarketing purposes. The move came after hundreds ...
ROME, APR 2 - Italy's Privacy watchdog on Friday fined Fastweb 4.5 million euros for illicitly handling the personal data of millions of users for telemarketing purposes. The move came after hundreds of complaints from ...

Privacy watchdog, FB set up channel agst revenge porn

ROME, MAR 5 - Italy's privacy watchdog has set up an emergency channel against revenge porn with the help of Facebook. The channel can be used by people fearing their intimate images may be posted against their will so ...

