Pandemic has accelerated digital upskilling, but key groups still miss out - PwC survey (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) - While 40% of workers say their digital skills improved during the lockdown, data shows unequal access to career and training opportunities LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/



One of the largest-ever studies of the global workforce shows: A new survey of 32,500 workers in 19 countries paints a picture of a global workforce that sees the shift to remote working as just the tip of the iceberg. Reflecting the fact the Pandemic has accelerated a number of workforce trends, 60% are worried that automation is putting many jobs at risk; 48% believe 'traditional employment won't be around in the future' and 39% think it is likely that their job will be obsolete within 5 years. However, this is not a counsel of despair, as 40% of workers say their digital skills have been improved through the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) - While 40% of workers say theirskills improved during the lockdown, data shows unequal access to career and training opportunities LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/One of the largest-ever studies of the global workforce shows: A newof 32,500 workers in 19 countries paints a picture of a global workforce that sees the shift to remote working as just the tip of the iceberg. Reflecting the fact thehasa number of workforce trends, 60% are worried that automation is putting many jobs at risk; 48% believe 'traditional employment won't be around in the future' and 39% think it is likely that their job will be obsolete within 5 years. However, this is not a counsel of despair, as 40% of workers say theirskills have been improved through the ...

