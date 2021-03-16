Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kid (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) MANTUA, MAR 16 - A 33 - year - old Nigerian man was arrested Tuesday in Mantua on suspicion of brutally beating his wife, a compatriot, in front of their months - old son. The woman was taken to ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
miia_2018 : @sotomajjor @EntropicBazaar No, ormai si è passato il limite da molto tempo tutto ciò che era 'eccesso assurdo' orm… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Man arrested
Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kidMANTUA, MAR 16 - A 33 - year - old Nigerian man was arrested Tuesday in Mantua on suspicion of brutally beating his wife, a compatriot, in front of their months - old son. The woman was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including knife ...
Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kidsCASERTA, MAR 9 - A 49 - year - old Italian man was arrested Tuesday for trying to strangle the partner who was trying to leave him in front of their two terrified children, police said. The man, from Pontelatone near Caserta north of Naples, ...
Man, 33, arrested for brutally beating wife in front of kidMANTUA, MAR 16 - A 33-year-old Nigerian man was arrested Tuesday in Mantua on suspicion of brutally beating his wife, a compatriot, in front of their months-old son. The woman was taken to hospital wi ...
Sudanese man arrested on suspicion of being migrant torturerCROTONE, MAR 8 - A 26-year-old Sudanese man who came to Italy on a migrant boat last month was arrested Monday on suspicion of being one of the migrant detention camp guards who allegedly mistreat and ...
Man arrestedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Man arrested