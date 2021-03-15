MSI: laptop a condizioni davvero speciali per la festa PapàLittle Nightmares II a venduto 1 milione di copieCrash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time recensione PS5 Stati Uniti, Biden : somministrate 100 milioni di dosiCrash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time disponibile ora su PS5, Xbox X/S e ...Il Playtest di Red Solstice 2 è ora accessibile gratuitamente su SteamCinque buoni motivi per regalare un puzzle fotograficoChe Dio ci aiuti ... si farà settima stagione della serie?Energia e bollette: italiani a caccia di bonus e risparmio, ma cresce ...Xbox Game Pass aggiunge 20 titoli di Bethesda

Artmarket com publishes Artprice 2020 Art Market Report highlighting a veritable paradigm shift | the pandemic imposed an unprecedented digitization of the market that saved auction turnovers

PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our 23rd Annual Art market Report offers a global analysis of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Artmarket.com publishes Artprice 2020 Art Market Report highlighting a veritable paradigm shift: the pandemic imposed an unprecedented digitization of the market... that saved auction turnovers. (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Our 23rd Annual Art market Report offers a global analysis of public sales of Fine Art – painting, sculpture, drawing, photographs, prints, installations – between 1 January and 31 December 2020. What was, at one point, anticipated as a 'blank year' for the Art market, turned out to be much more positive than expected. The cancellation of fairs, exhibitions and all sales in March 2020 prompted fears of a complete shutdown of the art industry. But unlike museums, which have suffered the full impact of covid-related restrictions, the auction houses quickly found ways to preserve the core of their activities thanks to the dematerialization via digital technology: versus 2019, they maintained 79% of their turnover and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterartpricedotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Renato MAMBOR - Senza titolo - artmarketdotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Renato MAMBOR - Senza titolo - artpricedotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Augusto PODEROSI - UNA FARFALLA SULLA LUNA - artmarketdotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Augusto PODEROSI - UNA FARFALLA SULLA LUNA - serepfn : RT @JCultHeritCrime: ?? I @_Carabinieri_ del Nucleo TPC di #Bari, coordinati dalla Procura della Repubblica di #Trani, hanno sequestrato #re… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Artmarket com

Artmarket.com: l'indice Artprice100© continua la sua crescita registrando un +405% dal 2000

PARIGI, 4 marzo 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - L'indice degli artisti blue - chip di Artprice, ovvero l'Artprice100

Artmarket com the Artprice100 index is continuing to grow 405 since 2000

Please follow and like us:
Artmarket.com: l'indice Artprice100© continua la sua crescita registrando un +405% dal 2000  Affaritaliani.it

Artmarket.com: l’indice Artprice100© continua la sua crescita registrando un +405% dal 2000

PARIGI, 4 marzo 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'indice degli artisti blue-chip di Artprice, ovvero l'Artprice100©, è addirittura cresciuto dell'1,8% nell'ultimo ...

Artmarket.com: the Artprice100© index is continuing to grow… +405% since 2000

PARIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artprice's blue-chip artists index, the Artprice100©, actually grew by 1.8% over the past year… a year marked by the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Artmarket com
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Artmarket com Artmarket publishes Artprice 2020 Market