Artmarket.com publishes Artprice 2020 Art Market Report highlighting a veritable paradigm shift: the pandemic imposed an unprecedented digitization of the market... that saved auction turnovers. (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) PARIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Our 23rd Annual Art market Report offers a global analysis of public sales of Fine Art – painting, sculpture, drawing, photographs, prints, installations – between 1 January and 31 December 2020. What was, at one point, anticipated as a 'blank year' for the Art market, turned out to be much more positive than expected. The cancellation of fairs, exhibitions and all sales in March 2020 prompted fears of a complete shutdown of the art industry. But unlike museums, which have suffered the full impact of covid-related restrictions, the auction houses quickly found ways to preserve the core of their activities thanks to the dematerialization via digital technology: versus 2019, they maintained 79% of their turnover and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Artmarket.com: l'indice Artprice100© continua la sua crescita registrando un +405% dal 2000PARIGI, 4 marzo 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - L'indice degli artisti blue - chip di Artprice, ovvero l'Artprice100
Artmarket.com: l’indice Artprice100© continua la sua crescita registrando un +405% dal 2000PARIGI, 4 marzo 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'indice degli artisti blue-chip di Artprice, ovvero l'Artprice100©, è addirittura cresciuto dell'1,8% nell'ultimo ...
Artmarket.com: the Artprice100© index is continuing to grow… +405% since 2000PARIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artprice's blue-chip artists index, the Artprice100©, actually grew by 1.8% over the past year… a year marked by the ...
