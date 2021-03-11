Patto per l’innovazione del lavoro pubblico e la coesione socialeOggi mercoledì 10 marzo è il MAR10 DaySPIN MASTER PRESENTA LA NUOVA LINEA BAT-TECHCome acquistare i BitcoinOddyssey: Your Space, Your Way è in uscita prossimamente in Early ...Red Dead Online: Grandi Vantaggi Su Taglie Leggendarie e Famigerati ...Apex Legends disponibile su Nintendo SwitchLa regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambini

ElectrifAi Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI

 ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built Machine Learning (ML) models, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency Status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that ElectrifAi has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating practical ML solutions on AWS. AWS Partners recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions to drive business optimization, customer ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ElectrifAi Achieves

