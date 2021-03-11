ElectrifAi Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status in Applied AI (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built Machine Learning (ML) models, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Machine Learning Competency Status in the new Applied Artificial Intelligence (Applied AI) category. This designation recognizes that ElectrifAi has demonstrated deep experience and expertise in building or integrating practical ML solutions on AWS. AWS Partners recognized as part of the AWS Machine Learning Competency expansion help customers take advantage of intelligent solutions to drive business optimization, customer ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
