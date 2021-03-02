INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway receives NATO SECRET approval enabling digitization of classified systems (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) COLOGNE, Germany, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The bi-directional SDoT Security Gateway received a general NATO SECRET approval from the NATO Military Committee (MC) after a two year in-depth evaluation by NATO's Information Security and Evaluation Agency (SECAN). INFODAS is the only Cross Domain Solution (CDS) and CyberSecurity vendor in the world with a product portfolio that holds triple accreditations for NATO, EU and German SECRET. SDoT products cover any military use-case from data center to tactical edge. As the flagship SDoT product, the data guard filters both structured data and works with any data ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
