Pomelli o Maniglie: una guida per aiutarvi nella sceltaChi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass Battaglia

INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway receives NATO SECRET approval enabling digitization of classified systems

COLOGNE, Germany, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bi-directional SDoT Security Gateway received a ...

zazoom
Commenta
INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway receives NATO SECRET approval enabling digitization of classified systems (Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) COLOGNE, Germany, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The bi-directional SDoT Security Gateway received a general NATO SECRET approval from the NATO Military Committee (MC) after a two year in-depth evaluation by NATO's Information Security and Evaluation Agency (SECAN). INFODAS is the only Cross Domain Solution (CDS) and CyberSecurity vendor in the world with a product portfolio that holds triple accreditations for NATO, EU and German SECRET. SDoT products cover any military use-case from data center to tactical edge. As the flagship SDoT product, the data guard filters both structured data and works with any data ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INFODAS SDoT
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : INFODAS SDoT INFODAS SDoT Security Gateway receives