AT Internet Joins Piano to Form Industry - First Customer Experience Platform Powered by Contextual Analytics

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - ict PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -, the global subscription commerce andplat, announced today it has joined forces with AT, a France - based leader in digitalanddata. The combination of ATandis anmilestone, representing the...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Internet Joins

AT's products have been recognized worldwide as a leader in digital analytics within multiple Forrester Wave? reports. "The merger of our two organizations is an exciting chapter in our ...About the Open Security & Safety Alliance OSSA was formed in reaction to today's market characterized by the continued evolution of theof Things and the aggregation of data. Security and ...PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano, the global subscription commerce and customer experience platform, announced today it has joined forces ...