Intersect Power Chooses Long - Term Reliability and Performance; Orders up to 2.4 GW of First Solar Series 6

(Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) ...6 module delivers a superior environmental profile and the lowest carbonavailable today. "... It has astanding zero - tolerance policy towards forced labor , requiring its suppliers to abide ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Intersect Power

ExibArt

(Nasdaq: FSLR) has announced that it would supply up to 2.4 gigawatts (GW) DC of its high - performance, responsibly - manufactured , Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to, LLC ...(Nasdaq: FSLR) has announced that it would supply up to 2.4 gigawatts (GW) DC of its high - performance, responsibly - manufactured , Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to, LLC ...