Zoomlion Delivers CNY1.1 Billion Worth of New Generation Intelligent Construction and Agricultural Flagship Products (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) (1157.HK) on February 18 delivered a massive array of Flagship Products from its various industrial parks including Construction machinery and Agricultural machinery, totaling CNY1.1 Billion ($US154.79 million), to clients across China and the globe. The delivery featuring 12 units of large-tonnage ZCC9800W and ZCC850V crawler cranes set off from Zoomlion Lugu Industrial Park. The new Generation of large-tonnage crawler cranes caters to the wind power market's growing demand for equipment that perform outstandingly in high installation weight and height operations. "Zoomlion's crawler ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) (1157.HK) on February 18 delivered a massive array of Flagship Products from its various industrial parks including Construction machinery and Agricultural machinery, totaling CNY1.1 Billion ($US154.79 million), to clients across China and the globe. The delivery featuring 12 units of large-tonnage ZCC9800W and ZCC850V crawler cranes set off from Zoomlion Lugu Industrial Park. The new Generation of large-tonnage crawler cranes caters to the wind power market's growing demand for equipment that perform outstandingly in high installation weight and height operations. "Zoomlion's crawler ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zoomlion DeliversDELIVER 2020 posticipa l'appuntamento di Amsterdam ad ottobre - TCE Magazine TCE Magazine
Zoomlion DeliversSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoomlion Delivers