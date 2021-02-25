Terapie Intensive : 8 Regioni oltre soglia crisiCarte collezionabili Pokemon sbancano su TWITCH Nuovi Malware per spiare le vittime, ecco lo Stalkerware!Vaccino AstraZeneca: 5mln di dosi in Italia a MarzoVoid Terrarium ++ arriverà su PS5 a maggioSUPER SMASH BROS ULTIMATE: presentazione di PYRA e MYTHRAJitsu Squad finanziato su KickstarterRed Dead Online: metti alla prova la tua mira nelle Gare al bersaglio ...State of Play questo giovedì 25 di febbraioDigitalizzazione: il Wi-Fi 6 entra a scuola

Zoomlion Delivers CNY1 1 Billion Worth of New Generation Intelligent Construction and Agricultural Flagship Products

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) (1157.HK) on February 18 delivered a massive array of Flagship Products from its various industrial parks including Construction machinery and Agricultural machinery, totaling CNY1.1 Billion ($US154.79 million), to clients across China and the globe. The delivery featuring 12 units of large-tonnage ZCC9800W and ZCC850V crawler cranes set off from Zoomlion Lugu Industrial Park. The new Generation of large-tonnage crawler cranes caters to the wind power market's growing demand for equipment that perform outstandingly in high installation weight and height operations. "Zoomlion's crawler ...
