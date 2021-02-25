Announcing Krypt Ascend - Live Virtual Supply Chain & Global Trade Event, March 10-11, 2021 (Di giovedì 25 febbraio 2021) AMSTERDAM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Krypt is proud to announce the second annual Krypt Ascend Europe Event on 10-11 March, 2021 for Supply Chain and Global Trade professionals. The agenda for this two-day Virtual Event will cover the latest trends in Global Trade and Supply Chain, customer case studies, SAP developments and cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning. Hear from customers, SAP managers and Krypt experts at this free Event. Agenda for Krypt Ascend - Live Virtual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
