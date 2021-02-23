Tawazun and Yahsat collaborate to develop 'Made in the UAE' SATCOM solutions (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) - Collaboration will focus on the production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM technologies in the UAE - Aims to harness local knowledge, manufacturing capabilities and technology leadership to propel national industrialization efforts - First 'seed project' to develop an advanced satellite modem and bespoke waveform for government and defense markets in the UAE and internationally ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tawazun Economic Council and the UAE's flagship satellite services operator, Yahsat, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new company to develop critical in-country capabilities in relation to the development and manufacture of advanced SATCOM solutions within the UAE, with a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tawazun Economic Council and the UAE's flagship satellite services operator, Yahsat, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new company to develop critical in-country capabilities in relation to the development and manufacture of advanced SATCOM solutions within the UAE, with a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tawazun andLeonardo e Strata Manufacturing rinnovano la collaborazione Industria Italiana
Tawazun andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tawazun and