Tawazun and Yahsat collaborate to develop ' Made in the UAE' SATCOM solutions

- Collaboration will focus on the production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM ...

Tawazun and Yahsat collaborate to develop 'Made in the UAE' SATCOM solutions (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) - Collaboration will focus on the production of critical aeronautical, modem and other advanced SATCOM technologies in the UAE - Aims to harness local knowledge, manufacturing capabilities and technology leadership to propel national industrialization efforts - First 'seed project' to develop an advanced satellite modem and bespoke waveform for government and defense markets in the UAE and internationally ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Tawazun Economic Council and the UAE's flagship satellite services operator, Yahsat, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a new company to develop critical in-country capabilities in relation to the development and manufacture of advanced SATCOM solutions within the UAE, with a ...
