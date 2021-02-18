Ryan Ding: 5G Lighting up the Future (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At Huawei's online media and analyst pre-briefing for MWC Shanghai 2021, Ryan Ding, Executive Director and President of Carrier Business Group gave the keynote speech "5G Lighting up the Future". "2020 has been a difficult year. During this time, Huawei worked closely with our customers," Mr. Ding began. In 2020, Huawei supported the stable operations of over 300 networks across more than 170 countries and helped operators provide online services and minimize the impact of the pandemic on their business. Working with Huawei, operators attracted 22 million new wireless home broadband users worldwide. Thanks to this, people can easily access telemedicine services and work from home. 5G developed faster than we had expected. More than 140 commercial 5G ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
