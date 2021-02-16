Draghi names diplomatic advisor (Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 16 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday named Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo his diplomatic advisor and personal representative/sherpa for the G7 and G20 summits. Mattiolo, 63, has been in the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ClaraApi : @Names_DrWho Adesso si insedia Draghi e va a finire che finisce pure sta storia dei colori e ci da la mazzata di un bel lockdown per un mese -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Draghi namesDraghi names diplomatic advisor
ROME, FEB 16 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday named Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo his diplomatic advisor and personal representative/sherpa for the G7 and G20 summits. Mattiolo, 63, has been in the diplomatic service since 1981 and ...
Draghi names diplomatic advisor
ROME, FEB 16 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday named Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo his diplomatic advisor and personal representative/sherpa for the G7 and G20 summits. Mattiolo, 63, has been in the diplomatic service since 1981 and ...
"My name is Bond, Eurobond". Neri Marcorè diventa Mario Draghi (VIDEO) L'HuffPost Draghi names diplomatic advisor
ROME, FEB 16 - Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday named Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo his diplomatic advisor and personal representative/sherpa for the G7 and G20 summits. Mattiolo, 63, has been in the diplo ...
Nicola Zingaretti col nemico Salvini. E il Pd si ritrova senza identità
A forza di predicare un partito largo, i dem nell’operazione Draghi hanno perso i confini. A contatto con chi hanno combattuto fino a ieri e con ...
Draghi namesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Draghi names