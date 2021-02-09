EIOPA's Board of Supervisors agrees on changes to the PRIIPs key information document (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) Following a request from the European Commission in December 2020 , EIOPA's Board of Supervisors further analysed the draft RTS which was adopted today by a qualified majority of EIOPA's Board. ... Leggi su etribuna
Rassegna stampa aumentata ESG/ 246
... il Joint Committee delle tre autorità di vigilanza europee (Eba, Eiopa ed Esma), le Esas, ha ...di sostenibilità DATA ? 3 febbraio 2021 FONTI ? Possible IFRS sustainability standards board announcement ...
Profilo di rischio inferiore, remunerazione degli azionisti maggiore e dividenti più fluidi. Questi i vantaggi che offrono le assicurazioni ...
