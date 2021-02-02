Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fico holdsFico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella
ROME, FEB 2 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico is holding more talks on Tuesday with the parties that had been allied in supporting Giuseppe Conte's government. Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as premier ...
Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella
ROME, FEB 2 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico is holding more talks on Tuesday with the parties that had been allied in supporting Giuseppe Conte's government. Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as premier ...
Coronavirus Usa, le prime immagini di Trump con la mascherina. FOTO Sky Tg24 Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella
ROME, FEB 2 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico is holding more talks on Tuesday with the parties that had been allied in supporting Giuseppe Conte's government. Fico is then set to report back to Pres ...
Fico holdsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fico holds