Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella

Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he ...

Fico holds more talks before reporting to Mattarella (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as ...
ROME, FEB 2 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico is holding more talks on Tuesday with the parties that had been allied in supporting Giuseppe Conte's government. Fico is then set to report back to President Sergio Mattarella later on Tuesday to tell him whether he thinks it is possible for the former coalition partners to patch things up. Conte quit as premier ...
