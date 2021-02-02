Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) Berlin, FEB 2 - Acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi has been named to the jury of this year's Berlin Film Festival, where he won the Golden Bear in 2016 with 'Fuocammare' (Fire At Sea). Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
