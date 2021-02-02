League of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva LunareTOMB RAIDER CELEBRA IL 25° ANNIVERSARIOInter e FIFA21 insieme per il torneo Club Scouting Challenge su PS4BANDAI NAMCO in sesta posizione nella Top Publisher Award 2021 La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...

Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury

Berlin, FEB 2 - Acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi has been named to the jury of this ...

Doc maker Rosi named to Berlin jury (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) Berlin, FEB 2 - Acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi has been named to the jury of this year's Berlin Film Festival, where he won the Golden Bear in 2016 with 'Fuocammare' (Fire At Sea).
BERLIN, FEB 2 - Acclaimed Italian documentary maker Gianfranco Rosi has been named to the jury of this year's Berlin Film Festival, where he won the Golden Bear in 2016 with 'Fuocammare' (Fire At Sea) ...
