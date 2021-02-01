Coppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase ZGTA Online: è arrivata la cavalleria! Vetir, disponibile ora da ...Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in sconto

Shanghai Electric Powers Trial Operations for China' s First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System

Shanghai, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Operations officially commenced for the Shanghai Pilot ...

Shanghai Electric Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System (Di lunedì 1 febbraio 2021) Shanghai, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Trial Operations officially commenced for the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone T1 Demonstration Line in the Lin-gang New Area. As one of the companies involved in the construction of the T1 Demonstration Line, Shanghai Electric Automation Group, a member of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, developed China's First intelligent Digital-Rail transport System ("iDRT") for the Digital Rail-guided rubber-tired Tram ("DRT") used on the line. Shanghai Electric supplied the Digital track, operation ...
Shanghai Electric Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail - guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System
As one of the companies involved in the construction of the T1 Demonstration Line, Shanghai Electric Automation Group, a member of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, developed China's first ...
