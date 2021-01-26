Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsiCaso Tik Tok: le norme non servono ai bambini senza genitori educatoriGlutei Tonici con dieta, esercizi ed elettrostimolazioneMaltempo : Allerta Meteo arancione in 6 regioniTerremoto magnitudo 6.9 Antartide, allerta tsunami in CileCastel Volturno, incendio in casa: muore ghanese

PTC' s ThingWorx and Vuforia Power Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework

- Fujitsu expands its existing customer relationship with PTC to become a system integrator - PTC's ...

PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia Power Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021)Fujitsu expands its existing customer relationship with PTC to become a system integrator - PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia platforms integrated into the Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework, enabling manufacturing customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has expanded its existing customer relationship with Fujitsu America, Inc. to promote adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. As a systems integrator (SI), Fujitsu has integrated PTC's award-winning ThingWorx® Industrial IoT and Vuforia® Augmented Reality (AR) platforms into its Smart Factory ...
