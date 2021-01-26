PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia Power Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) - Fujitsu expands its existing customer relationship with PTC to become a system integrator - PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia platforms integrated into the Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework, enabling manufacturing customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has expanded its existing customer relationship with Fujitsu America, Inc. to promote adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. As a systems integrator (SI), Fujitsu has integrated PTC's award-winning ThingWorx® Industrial IoT and Vuforia® Augmented Reality (AR) platforms into its Smart Factory ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has expanded its existing customer relationship with Fujitsu America, Inc. to promote adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. As a systems integrator (SI), Fujitsu has integrated PTC's award-winning ThingWorx® Industrial IoT and Vuforia® Augmented Reality (AR) platforms into its Smart Factory ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PTC ThingWorxThingWorx 9.0, la nuova versione della piattaforma IIoT Information Technology Intelligent Software PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia Power Fujitsu Smart Factory Framework
- PTC's ThingWorx and Vuforia platforms integrated into the Fujitsu Smart Factory framework, enabling manufacturing customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives BOSTON, Jan. 25, 20 ...
PTC ThingWorxSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PTC ThingWorx