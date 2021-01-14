misterBonny: nasce l’e-commerce di elettronica di consumo tutto ...THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL IV PER SWITCH ARRIVA AD ...Prova gratuitamente Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New ChampionsMeteo : Arriva gelo da Russia, burrasche e neveNathalie Aarts e Kim Lukas in giuria a Top Kids Model Italy 2021Arriva il nuovo casco limited edition creato da Briko e Lindsey VonnMSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...

Xinhua Silk Road | SCO Secretariat | TCSA jointly host National Data Brain Summit

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ...

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) jointly held a Summit on "National Data Brain: Driving Societal Stability and Economic Revitalization" on Tuesday in Beijing. As a part of the 20th anniversary of the SCO, the Summit was attended by the SCO member states, observer states, partner states, ambassadors, diplomatic representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the League of Arab States (LAS), as well as well-known Chinese entrepreneurs. According to SCO secretary-general Vladimir Norov, who made opening remarks on the Summit, SCO states are making joint efforts to build an effective financial ...
