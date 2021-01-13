LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff PackCAN YAMAN E DILETTA LEOTTA INNAMORATI PAZZI! Microsoft annuncia Surface Pro 7+ for BusinessZTE Axon 20 5G e LiveBuds disponibili

Mobile Outperformed 2020 expectations with Consumers Spending $143B on Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the Mobile data and analytics company helping ...

Mobile Outperformed 2020 expectations with Consumers Spending $143B on Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 App Annie, the Mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on Mobile, today released The State of Mobile 2021 report. This annual appraisal provides insight into Mobile's expansive impact across industries and the global economy. 2020 accelerated Mobile adoption as Consumers used their Mobile devices to connect, work, learn, play and escape despite COVID-19 restricting their way of life. Consumers spent $143 billion on Mobile Apps in 2020, an increase of 20% from 2019. Top markets driving this spend included China, United States, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Select findings ...
