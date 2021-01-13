Mobile Outperformed 2020 expectations with Consumers Spending $143B on Apps

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/App Annie, thedata and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on, today released The State of2021 report. This annual appraisal provides insight into's expansive impact across industries and the global economy.acceleratedadoption asused theirdevices to connect, work, learn, play and escape despite COVID-19 restricting their way of life.spent $143 billion onin, an increase of 20% from 2019. Top markets driving this spend included China, United States, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Select findings ...