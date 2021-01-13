Hogwarts Legacy rinviato! Non uscirà nel 2021 (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arriva una notizia che non farà piacere a chi attendeva con impazienza l'atteso nuovo titolo ambientato nel Wizarding World: Hogwarts Legacy. Tramite gli account social del gioco, infatti, Portkey Games fa sapere a tutto il mondo che il titolo uscirà non prima del 2022. "Vogliamo ringraziare i fan da tutto il mondo per la fantastica reazione avuta all'annuncio di Hogwarts Legacy da parte della nostra etichetta Portkey Games. Creare la miglior esperienza possibile per tutto il Mondo Magico e i fan del gioco è fondamentale per noi, quindi daremo al gioco il tempo che necessita. Hogwarts Legacy uscirà nel 2022." è il messaggio riportato nell'immagine d'accompagnamento del post, sia su Facebook che su Twitter. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
zazoomblog : Hogwarts Legacy arriverà nel 2022 è ufficiale! - #Hogwarts #Legacy #arriverà #ufficiale! - Kavanaugh3 : Comunque la mia tristezza per il ritardo di Hogwarts Legacy viene attenuata dal leak sulla data di uscita di Mass E… - Ashen_Seraphim : RT @PickaQuest: #HogwartsLegacy è stato posticipato al 2022! - __Bianconiglio : RT @PickaQuest: #HogwartsLegacy è stato posticipato al 2022! - PickaQuest : #HogwartsLegacy è stato posticipato al 2022! -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy rinviato al prossimo anno Multiplayer.it
- Hogwarts Legacy: il gioco di Harry Potter rimandato al 2022, ecco l'annuncio ufficiale Everyeye.it
- Hogwarts Legacy rinviato al 2022 GamingTalker
- Hogwarts Legacy: ufficiale, il gioco è stato rimandato al 2022 IGN Italia
- Hogwarts Legacy ufficialmente rimandato al 2022 Gamesvillage
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
WB Games has confirmed that it will be delaying the release of Hogwarts Legacy into 2022. The long string of game delays that happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. In a post ...
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed to 2022
The Hogwarts Legacy release date has been pushed back to 2022 — developer Portkey Games says that it won't be able to get the game out the door this year and it needs more time. Hogwarts Legacy is the ...
Hogwarts LegacySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hogwarts Legacy