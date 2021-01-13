MSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...

Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arriva una notizia che non farà piacere a chi attendeva con impazienza ...

Hogwarts Legacy rinviato! Non uscirà nel 2021 (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arriva una notizia che non farà piacere a chi attendeva con impazienza l'atteso nuovo titolo ambientato nel Wizarding World: Hogwarts Legacy. Tramite gli account social del gioco, infatti, Portkey Games fa sapere a tutto il mondo che il titolo uscirà non prima del 2022. "Vogliamo ringraziare i fan da tutto il mondo per la fantastica reazione avuta all'annuncio di Hogwarts Legacy da parte della nostra etichetta Portkey Games. Creare la miglior esperienza possibile per tutto il Mondo Magico e i fan del gioco è fondamentale per noi, quindi daremo al gioco il tempo che necessita. Hogwarts Legacy uscirà nel 2022." è il messaggio riportato nell'immagine d'accompagnamento del post, sia su Facebook che su Twitter. Leggi altro...
