Hogwarts Legacy rinviato! Non uscirà nel 2021

zazoomblog : Hogwarts Legacy arriverà nel 2022 è ufficiale! - #Hogwarts #Legacy #arriverà #ufficiale! - Kavanaugh3 : Comunque la mia tristezza per il ritardo di Hogwarts Legacy viene attenuata dal leak sulla data di uscita di Mass E… - Ashen_Seraphim : RT @PickaQuest: #HogwartsLegacy è stato posticipato al 2022! - __Bianconiglio : RT @PickaQuest: #HogwartsLegacy è stato posticipato al 2022! - PickaQuest : #HogwartsLegacy è stato posticipato al 2022! -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games has confirmed that it will be delaying the release of Hogwarts Legacy into 2022. The long string of game delays that happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. In a post ...The Hogwarts Legacy release date has been pushed back to 2022 — developer Portkey Games says that it won't be able to get the game out the door this year and it needs more time. Hogwarts Legacy is the ...