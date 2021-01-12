GLI SMART TV DI LG RICEVERANNO STADIA CLOUD GAMINGSan Valentino 2021 : Il Regalo Perfetto Per LeiMSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le Scuole

Tajima to Launch New AI Embroidery Machines as TMEZ-KC Series | Solution to Labor Shortage at Production Sites

NAGOYA, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tajima Industries Co., Ltd. (based in Nagoya, Japan), a ...

Tajima Industries Co., Ltd. (based in Nagoya, Japan), a leading Embroidery machine manufacturer striving for automation of Embroidery, Production network management, and promotion of smart Embroidery businesses, is proud to announce the Launch of new Embroidery Machines on January 22, 2021, as the brand-new "TMEZ-KC Series" models, equipped with the "i-TM" function for automating the Embroidery finish. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106387/202012028045/ prw PI1fl yXB827FR.jpg While society has been going through great technological progressions like digitization in recent years, the apparel-manufacturing industry has come to face emerging ...
