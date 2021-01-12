GLI SMART TV DI LG RICEVERANNO STADIA CLOUD GAMINGSan Valentino 2021 : Il Regalo Perfetto Per LeiMSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le Scuole

SNCF Selects Wiremind' s CAYZN Revenue Management Solution

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) has ...

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) has selected Wiremind and its CAYZN Revenue Management Solution to optimize TGV ("train à grande vitesse" – high-speed train) load factors and Revenue. The CAYZN Solution was selected in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode, following a public tender, and meets the SNCF's innovation and performance requirements. Colin Girault-Matz, CEO of Wiremind, said: "CAYZN is the most advanced Revenue Management Solution for the rail industry, and our predictive, AI-based models enable our customers to optimize their Revenue and load ...
