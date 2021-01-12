SNCF Selects Wiremind's CAYZN Revenue Management Solution (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) has selected Wiremind and its CAYZN Revenue Management Solution to optimize TGV ("train à grande vitesse" – high-speed train) load factors and Revenue. The CAYZN Solution was selected in SaaS (Software as a Service) mode, following a public tender, and meets the SNCF's innovation and performance requirements. Colin Girault-Matz, CEO of Wiremind, said: "CAYZN is the most advanced Revenue Management Solution for the rail industry, and our predictive, AI-based models enable our customers to optimize their Revenue and load ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
