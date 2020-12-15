Media Alert | Supermicro Hosts Live CTO Roundtable with Industry Luminaries on Cloud Infrastructure

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) Technology Experts from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, andProvide Insights on EvolvingBuild-Out and Market Adoption On December 16, 2020,CTOexperts on global. Executives from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, andwill share insights and updates on the's movement to-based data management and storage, and the impact of open-standard hardware and software architectures. Attendees will hear a wide range of opinions, strategies, and actions on technology innovation that data center managers can leverage to plan their next-generationoperations. ...