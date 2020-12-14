Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 ProMiglior smartphone, come scegliere

Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 Winners Unveiled Celebrating Rising Web Novel Talents

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebNovel, the global e-publishing arm of China Literature ...

zazoom
Commenta
Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 Winners Unveiled Celebrating Rising Web Novel Talents (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

WebNovel, the global e-publishing arm of China Literature (0772.HK), a leading online literature and IP incubator company, announced the Winners of its WebNovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 on December 14. The contest, which kicked off in July, aims to inspire and encourage prominent writing talent around the world in the web Novel arena. In with a chance to win up to $US10,000, participants submitted a total of 7,560 Novels covering a wide range of subjects such as fantasy, video games, contemporary romance, and fantasy romance. All the Winners, including 16 nomination prize recipients, stand out for their popularity among ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Webnovel Spirity

Le foto del tramonto straordinario che ha dipinto di rosa i palazzi di Milano  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Webnovel Spirity
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Webnovel Spirity Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020