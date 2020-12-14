Comviva and Ooredoo Kuwait form strategic partnership to deliver Machine Learning driven CVM campaigns (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) - partnership to support Ooredoo Postpaid, Prepaid and Fixed Line Services campaign programs DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions today announced its strategic partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait. As part of this Data Science and Managed CVM engagement, Comviva will support Ooredoo Kuwait deliver contextual customer campaigns with MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing, a Machine Learning driven digital omni-channel marketing automation platform. The solution uses advanced analytics and leading real-time technology that enables telecom operators to fully leverage "micro ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions today announced its strategic partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait. As part of this Data Science and Managed CVM engagement, Comviva will support Ooredoo Kuwait deliver contextual customer campaigns with MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing, a Machine Learning driven digital omni-channel marketing automation platform. The solution uses advanced analytics and leading real-time technology that enables telecom operators to fully leverage "micro ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Comviva andQualità della vita 2020: le prime dieci città in Italia Yahoo Finanza
Indosat Ooredoo partners with Comviva, the leader in mobility solutions to accelerate growthComviva to deliver its next-gen real-time analytics platformJAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions and Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia's leading m ...
Comviva andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Comviva and