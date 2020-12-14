CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-GenCome velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020

Comviva and Ooredoo Kuwait form strategic partnership to deliver Machine Learning driven CVM campaigns

-  partnership to support Ooredoo Postpaid, Prepaid and Fixed Line Services campaign programs DUBAI, ...

Comviva and Ooredoo Kuwait form strategic partnership to deliver Machine Learning driven CVM campaigns (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020)partnership to support Ooredoo Postpaid, Prepaid and Fixed Line Services campaign programs DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions today announced its strategic partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait. As part of this Data Science and Managed CVM engagement, Comviva will support Ooredoo Kuwait deliver contextual customer campaigns with MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing, a Machine Learning driven digital omni-channel marketing automation platform. The solution uses advanced analytics and leading real-time technology that enables telecom operators to fully leverage "micro ...
Indosat Ooredoo partners with Comviva, the leader in mobility solutions to accelerate growth

Comviva to deliver its next-gen real-time analytics platformJAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions and Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia's leading m ...
