Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization Suite

Part of Infosys Cobalt, the Suite powers Infosys Modernization Services to help Enterprises reimagine ...

Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization Suite (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) Part of Infosys Cobalt, the Suite powers Infosys Modernization Services to help Enterprises reimagine legacy and succeed BENGALURU, India , Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt, to help organizations accelerate their end to end Modernization needs. Infosys Modernization Suite helps Enterprises modernize ...
Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization Suite. Part of Infosys Cobalt, the suite powers Infosys Modernization Services to help enterprises reimagine legacy and succeed. Bengaluru, India – December 10, 2020
