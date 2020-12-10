Chubb Creates New Digital Team for Europe (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Chubb has today announced the creation of a new Digital Team for Continental Europe (CE) and the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I). The Team has been formed to develop and execute the insurer's plans to broaden its Digital product and service offerings and to create new channels for product distribution. It follows the launch in September of Chubb Studio, a global platform to enable Chubb's partners in retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, airline, telecommunications and other industries to add Digital insurance options to their own product and service offerings. Led by Santiago Sanchez, Head of Digital for Europe, Chubb's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
