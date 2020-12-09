GWENT si aggiorna con la nuova espansione Way of the WitcherElisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serieLa Warner distribuirà i suoi film in streaming e nei cinema ...Meghan e Harry firmano un contratto pluriennale con NetflixDOOM Eternal Disponibile ora su Nintendo SwitchLe invenzioni tecnologiche degli anni '80, quando pensavamo di essere ...

Elasmogen Announces Grants Of 2 New VNAR and soloMER Patent Families

New Grants across multiple territories cover the use of humanised or de-immunised VNARs for therapeutic ...

Elasmogen Announces Grants Of 2 New VNAR and soloMER Patent Families (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) New Grants across multiple territories cover the use of humanised or de-immunised VNARs for therapeutic applications ABERDEEN, Scotland, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Elasmogen Ltd, the biopharmaceutical company leading the development of soloMER™ biologics, today Announces a significant development in its comprehensive intellectual property position as two new Patent Families go to grant in multiple territories. These Grants underpin Elasmogen's drug-discovery platform, the use of humanised or de-immunised VNAR proteins (soloMERs™) for therapy and the protection of a growing portfolio of drug formats particularly for systemic therapy with extended serum half-life. soloMERs™ are ...
