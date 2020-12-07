Tile and HP Expand Tile' s Finding Technology Into More PCs

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 dicembre 2020) HP's EliteBook 800 Series and ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 G8 Now Ship WithSoftware Pre-Installed SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading smart location company, and HP are introducing additional PC devices with'sto offer peace of mind to millions as they navigate working from home or prepare to head backthe office. Beginning today, HP's popular EliteBook 800 G8 Series?which includes the x360 830, 830, 840 and 850 models? and the ZBook Firefly 14 G8 and ZBook Firefly 15 G8, will ship withpre-installed. These new devices join the Elite Dragonfly and EliteBook 1000 Series in HP's growing lineup of ...