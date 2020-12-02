Come scegliere il caffè in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici Il 3 dicembre l’SMS compie 28 anniFallout 76: Alba d’acciaio trailer Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang tornerà in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNI

TIDAL Releases ' My 2020 Rewind' for Members to Look Back at their Year in Music

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Year comes to end, global Music and entertainment ...

As the Year comes to end, global Music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, is giving Members a recap of their most streamed Music in 2020. Beginning today (December 1), TIDAL Members can review 'My 2020 Rewind,' a personalized Year end wrap up highlighting their most listened to songs and artists through a playlist and shareable graphic for social media.  Every user will have their own customized page within the app that features playlists recapping their most listened to tracks for the whole Year and each individual month, as well as ...
