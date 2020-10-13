New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers. The decree says Italy's night ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers. The decree says Italy's night ...

ROME, OCT 13 - The government's new anti-COVID measures will serve to avert a fresh national lockdown, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. This is despite acknowledgement that virus contagion ...

Clé De Peau Beauté Reaffirms Their Commitment to Furthering Girls' Education in The New Normal

Honoring two exceptional women who have made incredible contributions to the advancement of girls' education through the second annual 'Power of Radiance Awards' TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

