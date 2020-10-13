Covid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neancheFrancesco Bettuzzi, l'ex fidanzato della Gregoraci :Bella, ma c'era ...Aldo Montano : Divento papà per la seconda voltaIl presidente Donald Trump è guarito dal Covid-19 : Ma gli esperti ...Amazon Prime Day: 500€ di sconto per i laptop MSIApex Legends ottiene il supporto di NVIDIA ReflexXiaomi: Mi 10T Lite e offerte prodotti su Amazon e mi.comEnrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...

New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio

People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and ...

New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) People have been advised not to receive more than six people they do not usually live with at home and it is recommended that facemasks be worn at such get-togethers. The decree says Italy's night ...
New measures serve to avert new lockdown - Di Maio
ROME, OCT 13 - The government's new anti-COVID measures will serve to avert a fresh national lockdown, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. This is despite acknowledgement that virus contagion ...
