Seeing Machines extends its industry-leading DMS to Occupant Monitoring (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator Monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has announced it is formally expanding its leading automotive driver Monitoring system (DMS) into an overall vehicle interior/Occupant Monitoring System (OMS). The expanded offering will be available for automotive production programs starting as early as 2023. Seeing Machines estimates that its entry into OMS opens an incremental market opportunity, worth up to a total of A$1.5 billion through to 2030, with an estimated revenue opportunity for the Company exceeding A$350 million. This expansion is consistent with Seeing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
