Conte rules out another national lockdown (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) The interior ministry, meanwhile, has clarified that another decree making it obligatory to wear facemasks outside does not apply to people who are jogging but it does apply to those out for a stroll. Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Conte rulesComunicato stampa del Consiglio dei Ministri n. 66 | www.governo.it Governo Conte rules out another national lockdown
ROME, OCT 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that there was no chance of his government imposing a new national lockdown in response to an upswing in COVID-19 cases. "I exclude lockdowns and a sa ...
Moderate optimism on COVID says Conte
ROME, SEP 29 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that Italy was entitled to look with "moderate optimism" on the COVID pandemic. Conte stressed, however, that "responsibility" was needed by all. "We ...
Conte rulesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Conte rules