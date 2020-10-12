Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

Conte rules out another national lockdown

The interior ministry, meanwhile, has clarified that another decree making it obligatory to wear ...

Conte rules out another national lockdown (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) The interior ministry, meanwhile, has clarified that another decree making it obligatory to wear facemasks outside does not apply to people who are jogging but it does apply to those out for a stroll.
Conte rules out another national lockdown
ROME, OCT 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that there was no chance of his government imposing a new national lockdown in response to an upswing in COVID-19 cases. "I exclude lockdowns and a sa ...
Moderate optimism on COVID says Conte
ROME, SEP 29 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that Italy was entitled to look with "moderate optimism" on the COVID pandemic. Conte stressed, however, that "responsibility" was needed by all. "We ...
