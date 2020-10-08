Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of Inhalation Anthrax (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) European Commission Decision Anticipated in November 2020 PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Elusys Therapeutics, Inc. (Elusys) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a Positive Opinion recommending marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for Obiltoxaximab SFL (Obiltoxaximab), the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb) Anthrax antitoxin for the Treatment of Inhalation Anthrax. Obiltoxaximab SFL is indicated in all age groups in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs for the Treatment of Inhalational
