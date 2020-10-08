Square Enix annuncia la data d'uscita di Outriders: 2GTA Online: Contact Missions – ricompense doppieCalcio Serie B : Due giocatori positivi nel MonzaAnticipazioni TALE E QUALE SHOW : l'attore Luca Argentero è il quarto ...Chi è il famoso cantante italiano pizzicato in strada mentre bacia un ...DIRT 5 Rallycross Racing Italy Circuit GameplayPerché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a Torino

Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of Inhalation Anthrax

European Commission Decision Anticipated in November 2020 PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Oct. 8, 2020 ...

 Elusys Therapeutics, Inc. (Elusys) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a Positive Opinion recommending marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for Obiltoxaximab SFL (Obiltoxaximab), the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb) Anthrax antitoxin for the Treatment of Inhalation Anthrax. Obiltoxaximab SFL is indicated in all age groups in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs for the Treatment of Inhalational ...
