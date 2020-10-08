Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of Inhalation Anthrax

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) European Commission Decision Anticipated in November 2020 PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/, Inc. () today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use () of the European Medicines Agency has adopted arecommending marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances forSFL (), the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb)antitoxin for theofSFL is indicated in all age groups in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs for theofal ...