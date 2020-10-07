ZEISS partners with Microsoft for better patient care through data-driven healthcare and to enhance quality and efficiency in manufacturing (Di mercoledì 7 ottobre 2020) OBERKOCHEN, Germany, and REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Today, ZEISS Group and Microsoft Corp. announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate ZEISS' transformation into a digital services provider that is embracing a cloud-first approach. By standardizing its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform, ZEISS will be able to provide its customers with enhanced digital experiences, address changing market needs more quickly and increase its productivity. Leveraging Azure high-performance compute, AI, and IoT services, ZEISS will work with Microsoft to provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with new ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
