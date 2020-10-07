Organico Covid: dopo la due giorni di sciopero eliminata la norma ...WATCH DOGS: LEGION NUOVI CONTENUTI E TRAILERRed Dead Online: avvistato Orso Spirito Dorato nella Big ValleyIn una scuola di Taranto 18 studenti positivi al Covid-19Coronavirus : Sembra che il raffreddore protegga dal Covid-19Grande Fratello Vip: per Adua pollice verso dei bookmaker, Tommaso ...Yakuza: Like a Dragon|The Quest Begins TrailerLG OLED TV GALLERY DESIGN TI RIMBORSA FINO A 500€Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020

Chirisa divests 365 Data Centers

ASHBURN, VA and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chirisa Holdings Inc. today announces ...

zazoom
Commenta
Chirisa divests 365 Data Centers (Di mercoledì 7 ottobre 2020) ASHBURN, VA and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Chirisa Holdings Inc. today announces that 365 Data Centers, a leading hybrid Data center and network solutions provider, has been acquired by Stonecourt Capital LP.  Chirisa has led the investment in 365 since 2017 alongside CEO Bob DeSantis and co-investors Lumerity Capital, Turning Rock Partners and Longboat Advisors. Over that time, 365 has developed into one of the largest privately-owned operators across the eastern United States, delivering cloud, colocation and connectivity solutions to over 650 enterprise, carrier and content clients across 12 Data Centers and a further 21 network nodes. "We are pleased to welcome Stonecourt as a partner in 365 Data ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chirisa divests

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chirisa divests
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Chirisa divests Chirisa divests Data Centers