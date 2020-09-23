Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco onlineXiaomi: in arrivo un nuovo Mi Store a SalernoCall of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagioso

GWM Set to Debut New Models at Auto China 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup ...

GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, will showcase Models from its three leading vehicle brands at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 (Auto China 2020). Themed "Intelligence leads to the future", this event will take place between September 26 and October 5 at the China International Exhibition Center (New Venue) in Tianzhu, Beijing. GWM's 1700sqm booth will be located at Exhibition Hall E3 alongside Audi and Toyota. This exhibition ushers in a new era for GWM as a global travel technology company. New vehicle concepts and technological innovations signal a shift from product value to consumer value, as products are defined and marketed from the customer's ...
