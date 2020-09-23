GWM Set to Debut New Models at Auto China 2020

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 23,/PRNewswire/GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, will showcasefrom its three leading vehicle brands at the Beijing Internationalmotive Exhibition). Themed "Intelligence leads to the future", this event will take place between September 26 and October 5 at theInternational Exhibition Center (New Venue) in Tianzhu, Beijing. GWM's 1700sqm booth will be located at Exhibition Hall E3 alongside Audi and Toyota. This exhibition ushers in a new era for GWM as a global travel technology company. New vehicle concepts and technological innovations signal a shift from product value to consumer value, as products are defined and marketed from the customer's ...