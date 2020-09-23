European Datawarehouse Submits Application to ESMA to be Registered as a Securitisation Repository (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
European Datawarehouse (EDW) today announced it has submitted its Application to become a Securitisation Repository Registered and supervised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The extensive Application describes in detail the sound operational and technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions. In January 2018, European Datawarehouse announced its intention to become a Securitisation Repository under ESMA. The same year it released a testing platform for the Securitisation Regulation (EU) 2402/2017 within EDITOR. Since the platform ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European DatawarehouseA Bapr il rating massimo dalla European Data Warehouse della BCE Ragusa RagusaNews European Datawarehouse Submits Application to ESMA to be Registered as a Securitisation Repository
FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European DataWarehouse (EDW) today announced it has submitted its application to become a Securitisation Repository registered and supervised by the ...
European DatawarehouseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Datawarehouse