European Datawarehouse Submits Application to ESMA to be Registered as a Securitisation Repository

European Datawarehouse (EDW) today announced it has submitted its Application to become a Securitisation Repository Registered and supervised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The extensive Application describes in detail the sound operational and technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions. In January 2018, European Datawarehouse announced its intention to become a Securitisation Repository under ESMA. The same year it released a testing platform for the Securitisation Regulation (EU) 2402/2017 within EDITOR. Since the platform ...
