Conte welcomes proposed EU migration pact

... saying it puts an unfair burden on Italy in managing migrants. Italy is the most exposed country ... ...

Italy is the most exposed country ... "The Commission's Package on migration and Asylum, which we present today, offers a fresh start. "...
ROME, SEP 23 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday welcomed the European Commission's proposed new Pact on Migration and Asylum to replace the current system based on the Dublin Regulation.
Conte welcomes Dublin Regulation overhaul
ROME, SEP 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement that the Dublin Regulation, whereby migrants must register in the EU countr ...
