Setting new standards for speed and compatibility: Medit launches new T-Series scanner models (Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Medit announces the launch of three new T-Series laboratory scanner models; T710, T510, and T310. The open-system scanners offer upgraded performance at an unbeatable price, and with a fully customizable workflow, providing supreme flexibility to simplify dental labs' work. Suitable for all use cases: Four 5MP cameras, 4-micron accuracy, and an 8 second full-arch scan The Medit T710 – the powerhouse of the new line-up – is equipped with four 5.0MP high-resolution cameras, positioned to ensure there are no blind spots in the data, even after only a single scan. Full arches are scanned in only 8 seconds and the scanner's 4-micron accuracy ensures high-quality results. The T710 can be used to scan all ... Leggi su iltempo
VdGSA : RT @music_early: Quando amor i begli occhi à 5 by Pietro Vinci (c.1525-1584) - PhillipWSerna : RT @music_early: Quando amor i begli occhi à 5 by Pietro Vinci (c.1525-1584) - ViolsInSchools : RT @music_early: Quando amor i begli occhi à 5 by Pietro Vinci (c.1525-1584) - sessionupdates : New tune setting: La Ponentina (polka) - wintaerbearrr : ok setting my new alarm with this skskshsjsjsksksksj -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Setting new17 set 2020
Lo scopo è creare un livello di coinvolgimento con il marchio che renda difficile abbandonare i servizi offerti dalla Mela Le voci sulla presenza o l’assenza dell’iPhone 12 all’evento del 15 settembre ...
Foto dal set di G.I. Joe 2
29/08/2020 | Addio a Chadwick Boseman, è morta a 43 anni la star di Black Panther 28/08/2020 | Daisy Ridley: Nessuna proposta di lavoro dopo la saga di Guerre Stellari 26/08/2020 | Il trailer e il pos ...
Alex Pettyfer e Channing Tatum sul set di Magic Mike
29/08/2020 | Addio a Chadwick Boseman, è morta a 43 anni la star di Black Panther 28/08/2020 | Daisy Ridley: Nessuna proposta di lavoro dopo la saga di Guerre Stellari 26/08/2020 | Il trailer e il pos ...
Setting newSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Setting new