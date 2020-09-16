Quectel unveils SA800U-WF premium smart module to enable computing and multimedia applications on Android OS devices (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Quectel Wireless solutions has launched its SA800U-WF premium smart module which features a built-in Android 9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The new module features a high performance, low power 64-bit Octa-core applications processor and a variety of multimedia functions, plus built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications that require powerful computing capability, multimedia functions and high data throughput. The module's high-performance computing power makes it suitable for a wide range of processing-intensive applications including video
