Quectel unveils SA800U-WF premium smart module to enable computing and multimedia applications on Android OS devices

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/Wireless solutions has launched its-WFwhich features a built-in9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The newfeatures a high performance, low power 64-bit Octa-coreprocessor and a variety offunctions, plus built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it ideal for both industrial and consumerthat require powerfulcapability,functions and high data throughput. The's high-performancepower makes it suitable for a wide range of processing-intensiveincluding video ...