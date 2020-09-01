Owl Ventures Closes $585 Million in New Funds for Global EdTech Investments (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) With over $1.2 billion assets under management, Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the world focused on the education technology sector SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Owl Ventures, the largest venture capital fund in education technology, announced today that it closed $585 Million across two new Funds. The Silicon Valley and San Francisco based firm closed $415 Million for its fourth fund and $170 Million for its first Opportunity Fund. The new Funds will help fuel its strategy of making early, growth and later stage Investments in the world's leading education technology companies across the education spectrum including PreK-12, higher education and future of work (career mobility/professional ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Owl Ventures Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Owl Ventures