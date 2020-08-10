Viviana Parisi è stata ammazzata : Adesso si teme per il piccolo ...I cinque deputati col bonus partita Iva da 600 euroTrovato il corpo di Viviana Parisi : Nessuna traccia del piccolo ...Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time svelato allo State of PlayFerrari Hublot Esports Series, al via le iscrizioniGTA Online – aggiornamento in arrivoPuglia, corso Operatore della Ristorazione con indennità di frequenza ...Un abuso di potere : Paolo Becchi contro Giuseppe ConteRocco Casalino e quel bacio a Gabriele Rossi...Vittorio Feltri a Parenzo e Telese : Complimenti, leccate benissimo ...

Canopy Growth Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Transformation strategy gains traction Net Revenue of $110 million increases 22% over Q1 FY20  Net ...

Transformation strategy gains traction Net Revenue of $110 million increases 22% over Q1 FY20  Net Loss of $128 million; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $92 million narrows versus Q1 FY20 Established leadership position in growing cannabis-infused beverage segment; shipping +1.2mm cans to Canadian provinces since launch Strengthened foothold in U.S. market with launch of shopCanopy.com SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) today announced its Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2020.  All Financial information in this press release is reported in ...
