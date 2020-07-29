Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

Primus Awarded WFK Certification

RIPON, Wis., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primus, a laundry equipment brand known throughout Europe for ...

Primus Awarded WFK Certification RIPON, Wis., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Primus, a laundry equipment brand known throughout Europe for its wash quality and technology innovations, recently received Certification for disinfection processes for mop washing for the FX line of washer-extractors. Certification comes from German and European cleaning authority - WFK Institute for Applied Research.     "Primus has always innovated with purpose and placed a premium on superior hygienic results," said Christophe Sisternas, vice president of international marketing at Alliance Laundry Systems. "The WFK Certification of our mop program is further evidence of our company's commitment to cleaner and safer environments where our machines are at work." WFK testing (report MB 1880/19 of April 16, 2020), conducted earlier this year, showed

