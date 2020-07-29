Ashley Judd vince appello contro Weinstein su causa molestie (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) NEW YORK, 29 LUG - Ashley Judd vince in appello contro Harvey Weinstein e potra' far causa per sexual harassment all'ex produttore gia' condannato a New York per molestie e stupro. Il via libera all'... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 29 LUG - Ashley Judd vince in appello contro Harvey Weinstein e potra' far causa per sexual harassment all'ex produttore gia' condannato a New York per molestie e stupro. Il via ...

